Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

Uttarakhand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir

The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of coronavirus for effectively stopping black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 and oxygen cylinders, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

PTI PTI
Dehradun Published on: April 25, 2021 17:12 IST
Uttarakhand Police, WhatsApp number, complaints, black marketing, remdesivir injection, coronavirus
Image Source : PTI

Uttarakhand Police issues WhatsApp number to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir.

The Uttarakhand Police has issued a mobile number for people to register complaints against black marketing of remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs.

The mobile number has been issued amid rising cases of coronavirus for effectively stopping black marketing of drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 and oxygen cylinders, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

People can lodge their complaints in case of any such black marketing through WhatsApp on the mobile number 9411112780, he said.

Appealing to people, the DGP said, "Provide information about people engaged in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and life saving drugs. Identity of the informers will not be disclosed."

Also Read: Kejriwal govt seeks Delhi Police help as high demand for Remdesivir creates law and order issue

Also Read: Received 28,350 Remdesivir injections from makers against 1.75 lakh ordered: Rajasthan govt

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X