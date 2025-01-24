Uttarakhand people want to implement UCC in the state, says Pushkar Singh Dhami | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that the people of his state wanted UCC to be implemented. The Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, establishing a streamlined framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents, known as codicils, under testamentary succession.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, implemented by the Uttarakhand government provides a well-organised framework for the creation and cancellation of wills and supplementary documents (codicil/testamentary succession). Various aspects related to the will have been discussed in detail in this Act. It will come into force from January 26, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Dhami said, "UCC one of the three big resolutions of BJP, people of Uttarakhand gave us the mandate for UCC and it was implemented... It is like UCC's Ganga is also emerging from." Devbhoomi.

"It is a wrong narrative that we are targeting anyone, we are just fulfilling promises. It is trouble for those doing appeasement politics. We are not interfering in personal law, equal system for all." He added, "There should be freedom from evil practices like Halala, polygamy... UCC keeps women's safety in mind."

On Live-in relationship

"We studied cases like Shraddha-Aftab. Our aim is not to end privacy, our aim is security. We are not refusing to be in a live-in relationship. Parents should know about their children." Shraddha Walkar was a 27-year-old Indian woman who was murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi. The Dhami government has made it necessary to register in live-in relationship registration within 1 month of implementation of the law. Up to 6 months jail for giving false information. Notice will have to be given to end live-in. Online registration will have to be done on the portal which is ready for marriage, divorce, live-in.

On encroachment drive

"Encroachment on government land is not good. Under the guise of religion, a religious place and a tomb were made. The state government freed 5.5 thousand acres of land from encroachment and then we ordered investigation of madrassas in Uttarakhand. We also probed into Bangladeshi, Rohingya links... action will be taken against people hiding their identity."