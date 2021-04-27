Uttarakhand's govt nursing college declared containment zone after 117 students test COVID-19 positive

Image Source : PTI 117 students test positive for COVID-19 at govt nursing college in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Sursingadhar Government Nursing College on Monday was declared a containment zone after 22 more students tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief Medical Officer, Suman Arya, the students have been isolated in the hostels, and sanitisation work is being done.

"There are 210 students in the nursing college, out of which 117 have tested positive so far. Although reports of around 60 students have come negative after which they have been sent to their homes after the consent of their relatives. The reports of other students are still awaited," said the CMO.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Ranjana Rajguru has issued instructions for complete lockdown till May 3 in Udham Singh Nagar district due to the rising outbreak of the Corona epidemic.

According to the state health bulletin, Uttarakhand reported 5,058 new corona cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 67 people scummed to the disease in the said period and the total case tally has reached 1,56,859. The total death toll due to coronavirus reached 2,213 in the state.

Week-long curfew in Dehradun

Meanwhile, the district authorities in Dehradun have imposed a week-long curfew from Monday evening to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases. The curfew began at 7 pm on Monday and go on till 5 am on May 3, an order issued by Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said. The order applies to the whole of the district, including the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation area, Garhi Cantt and Clement Town.

The movement of private vehicles will remain completely banned during the period. Ration shops and those selling vegetables, fruits and dairy products will be open till 4 pm, the order said.

However, medicine shops, filling stations and LPG agencies will remain open throughout the day.

Before the fresh orders, a night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am has already been in force in Dehradun.

