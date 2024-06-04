Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will it be a clean sweep for BJP once again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting for the 5 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand is set to commence today at 8 am today, in the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 which concluded on June 1. Polling for the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The key contest in Uttarakhand is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase on April 19.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Uttarakhand recorded an overall voter turnout of 56.92 per cent (57 per cent nearly) in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Date of Results

Results of Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being declared today. The state has a total of 5 parliamentary seats.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are the two main parties which are in contest in Uttarakhand. Bahujan Samaj Party has also fielded its candidates.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Uttarakhand are: Ajay Tamta from the BJP and Pradeep Tamta from the INC in Almora, Ganesh Godiyal from the Congress is competing against Anil Baluni from the BJP in Garhwal. In Hardwar, Jameel Ahmed is representing BSP, Trivendra Singh Rawat from the BJP, and Virender Rawat from the Congress. In Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, the contest is between Ajay Bhatt from the BJP, Prakash Joshi from the Congress, and Akhtar Ali Mahigir from the BSP. In Tehri Garhwal, Neem Chand Chhuriyal from the BSP, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from the BJP, and Jot Singh Guntsola from the Congress were in the fray.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2014 also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in all the five parliamentary seats.

Both the Congress and BSP failed to open their account in 2019 and 2014 repsectively. The BJP's vote share in 2014 was 55.30 per cent and the 'Grand Old Party' got 34 per cent.

Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2024

