  Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will it be a clean sweep for BJP once again?
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will it be a clean sweep for BJP once again?

Uttarakhand voted in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The state has a total of five parliamentary seats. Counting in all the five seats is set to commence today.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2024 7:36 IST
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Counting for the 5 Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand is set to commence today at 8 am today, in the high stakes Lok Sabha elections 2024 which concluded on June 1. Polling for the general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha was held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The key contest in Uttarakhand is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. 

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Date of Polls

Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase on April 19. 

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Uttarakhand recorded an overall voter turnout of 56.92 per cent (57 per cent nearly) in 2024 General Lok Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha. 

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Date of Results 

Results of Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being declared today. The state has a total of 5 parliamentary seats.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are the two main parties which are in contest in Uttarakhand. Bahujan Samaj Party has also fielded its candidates. 

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates in Uttarakhand are: Ajay Tamta from the BJP and Pradeep Tamta from the INC in Almora, Ganesh Godiyal from the Congress is competing against Anil Baluni from the BJP in Garhwal. In Hardwar, Jameel Ahmed is representing BSP, Trivendra Singh Rawat from the BJP, and Virender Rawat from the Congress. In Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, the contest is between Ajay Bhatt from the BJP, Prakash Joshi from the Congress, and Akhtar Ali Mahigir from the BSP. In Tehri Garhwal, Neem Chand Chhuriyal from the BSP, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from the BJP, and Jot Singh Guntsola from the Congress were in the fray.

Uttarakhand Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

  • In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2014 also, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections in all the five parliamentary seats.
  • Both the Congress and BSP failed to open their account in 2019 and 2014 repsectively. The BJP's vote share in 2014 was 55.30 per cent and the 'Grand Old Party' got 34 per cent. 

Uttarakhand Exit Poll Results 2024

Uttarakhand | 5 seats

  • BJP: 5 seats
  • Congress: 0

Live updates :Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    What are the names of Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand?

    1. Almora (SC)
    2. Garhwal
    3. Nainital
    4. Haridwar
    5. Tehri Garhwal
  • Jun 04, 2024 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    What's up at BJP headquarters in Delhi

    Poori and sweets being prepared at the BJP headquarters in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha election results. Vote counting for Lok Sabha Elections to begin at 8 am.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    District Election Officer Sonika inspects counting preparations in Uttarakhand

    District Election Officer Sonika inspected Maharana Pratap Sports College and reviewed the counting preparations. During the inspection, she gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Uttarakhand voted in the first phase on April 19

    Voting in all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand was held in the first phase on April 19 along with 102 constituencies across 21 States and Union Territories (UTs).

  • Jun 04, 2024 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election results to be declared today

    It's the result for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 when we will finally get to know whether the Modi government retains power for the third consecutive term or INDIA bloc comes as a surprise. Stay tuned with India TV to catch all the election result updates throughout the day.

