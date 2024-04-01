Uttarakhand launches first-ever helicopter yatra for Adi Kailash, Om Parvat in big boost to religious tourism

Follow us on Image Source : X The first batch of pilgrims took an aerial tour to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat on April 1.

In a significant development for Hindu pilgrimage tourism, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) on Monday launched India's inaugural helicopter yatra for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. This pioneering initiative breaks through the limitations posed by season and terrain, enabling a broader range of devotees to access these revered pilgrimage sites for a greater number of days throughout the year.

Pilgrims embarked on inaugural helicopter flight

Traditionally, reaching these sacred sites has been a challenging endeavour, involving either a lengthy trek or a combination of car travel and walking, restricted to specific time frames between May and June or September and October. Today, marking a milestone, 18 pilgrims embarked on the inaugural helicopter flight, signalling a new era of accessibility championed by Trip to Temples.

Adi Kailash, situated in the magnificent Vyas Valley, holds great significance as the second abode of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Om Parvat, bordering India, Nepal, and Tibet, stands as a natural wonder, sculpted into a perfect "Om" symbol. Previously, the closest vantage point to view Om Parvat was Nabhidang, located 11 km from the Old Lipu Lekh Pass, necessitating a challenging trek.

How will it help devotees?

Trip to Temples, in collaboration with UTDB, has revolutionized the pilgrimage experience. Devotees can now embark on a one-day aerial darshan of both sites, returning the same day which is launched today. From April 15th, a five-day helicopter yatra will commence, with helicopters landing near the holy sites, minimizing walking distances and departing conveniently from Pithoragarh.

Vikas Mishra, CEO of Trip to Temples, expressed unwavering dedication to enhancing accessibility: "We are committed to partnering with the Uttarakhand government to make Hindu pilgrimage destinations more accessible in the region. We continuously explore ways to extend this accessibility for more time period, allowing more devotees to fulfil their spiritual aspirations."

29-year-old Byasdev Rana, a participant from Odisha on the inaugural yatra, described the experience as awe-inspiring. Time and physical limitations had previously hindered his ability to connect with this vital aspect of his faith. Thanks to Trip to Temples and the Uttarakhand government's initiative, he, like countless others, can finally have the darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

The upcoming yatra to start on April 15

This upcoming winter yatra will be India's first, offering a mesmerizing view of the snow-covered Vyas Valley, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) will replace the strenuous trek from Jyolingkong and Nabhidang, ensuring a comfortable journey through the snowy landscape. The yatra will be open from April 15th to May 1st, 2024, and will resume in November, extending its reach until March.

This revolutionary helicopter yatra, spearheaded by Trip to Temples, promises to transform the pilgrimage experience for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. With breathtaking aerial views, comfortable travel options, and a focus on community development, UTDB and Trip to Temples are ushering in a new era for Hindu pilgrimage tourism in India.

