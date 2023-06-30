Follow us on Image Source : FILE Not China or Nepal, now Indians can travel to Kailash Mansarovar via Uttarakhand

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: With the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra suspended for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department is exploring alternate routes to offer pilgrims a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the old Lipulekh peak.

The pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar has special significance in Hinduism and it is believed that all wishes are fulfilled just by having a glimpse of Mount Kailash, the holy place of Lord Shiva. Earlier, the journey to Kailash Mansarovar used to take place from the neighbouring countries China and Nepal. But the yatra was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has not resumed since. However, the good news is there will be no need to go to Tibet occupied for Mansarovar yatra as it can be seen from Uttarakhand now.

Government officials completed the inspection

A joint team was formed by Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary to visit Mount Kailash. The team comprising of tourism department officials, adventure tourism experts and Border Roads Organisation officials recently visited the old Lipulekh peak.

SDM of Dharchula, Divesh Shashani said that on the instructions of the Secretary of Tourism, the joint team has inspected Lipulekh peak, Om Parvat and Adi Kailash and soon a joint report will be prepared and sent to the tourism department.

Kailash can be seen from the top of Lipulekh peak

The SDM further said that Kailash mountain can be seen only from the top of the old Lipulekh peak and the government will develop tourism in Dharchula, border tehsil of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. He said that efforts are being made by the joint team to make arrangements for accommodation, food and other needs on the route.

Mount Kailash is clearly visible from the 18,000 feet high old Lipulekh peak in Dharchula of Pithoragarh. The aerial distance of Mount Kailash from these peaks is only 50 kilometres.

(Report: Bhupendra Rawat)

