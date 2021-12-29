U'khand polls: PM Modi to launch multiple projects worth over Rs 17500 crore in Haldwani today | Top Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to launch multiple projects worth over Rs 17500 crore in Haldwani today | Top Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore. PM Modi is also likely to address people during the programme.

The foundation stone will be laid for 17 projects worth over Rs 14,100 crore, and they cover sectors ranging from cross irrigation, road, housing, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation to drinking water supply among others. Modi will inaugurate six projects, including multiple road widening exercises, a hydropower facility in Pithoragarh and those to improve sewerage network in Nainital. The cumulative cost of the projects being inaugurated is over Rs 3,400 crore.

Here are the top points you need to know about his visit to the poll-bound state

PM will lay the foundation stone of the Lakhwar multi-purpose project to be built at the cost of about Rs 5,750 crore. This project was first conceived in 1976 and was stuck before being revived by Modi's vision to prioritise long-pending projects. In line with his vision to improve connectivity at far-flung places of the country, inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple road sector projects worth about Rs 8,700 crore would be done. Further, foundation stones of multiple road projects all across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna would also be laid by Modi. The projects include laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1,157 km at cost of more than Rs 625 crore and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of about Rs 450 crores. The strategic Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road will now have all-weather connectivity that will facilitate the unhindered movement of the army to border areas and improved connectivity for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. As part of the exercise to expand the medical infrastructure of the state and provide world-class medical facilities in different parts of the country, Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of about 2,400 homes for the economically weaker section in the cities of Sitarganj and Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district. To improve tap water supply in the rural areas of the state, he will lay the foundation stone of 73 water supply schemes across 13 districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Further, to ensure a regular supply of quality water in urban areas of Haridwar and Nainital, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of water supply schemes for these two cities. Foundation stones of a 41 acre Aroma Park at Kashipur and a 40-acre Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj will also be laid. He will also inaugurate the 5 MW capacity Suringad-II run of the river hydroelectric project built by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Limited at Munsyari in Pithoragarh district, built at a cost of about Rs 50 crore.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Congress president says he has similar feelings as Harish Rawat

Also Read | Uttarakhand elections 2022: 70 BJP leaders to take part in Vijay Sankalp Yatra

Latest India News