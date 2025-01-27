Uttarakhand: Former MLA Pranav Singh arrested in Khanpur firing case, to be produced in court today

Follow us on Image Source : X Former MLA Pranav Singh arrested

Former BJP MLA from Laksar Kunwar Pranav Singh was arrested on Sunday for opening fire at Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar's office in Roorkee. He will be produced before the court today. Meanwhile, the Police have also detained MLA Umesh Kumar for provoking Pranav Singh. Rivalry between these two leaders is well-know as they often inveigh against each other on social media platforms.

MLA Umesh Kumar detained

Umesh Kumar had reached Pranav Champion's house on Saturday evening and challenged him to come out. The next day, Pranav Singh created a ruckus at Kumar's Roorkee office along with dozens of his supporters and fired several rounds in the air. As soon as Kumar learned about Champion's ruckus and firing at his office, he reached Champion's office along with dozens of his supporters and created commotion in a similar manner.

They abused everyone around, waving pistols in the air. Both Champion and Kumar have been taken into custody based on complaints filed by both sides, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval said.

Police sought cancellation of their pistols

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval said a recommendation is also being made to the district magistrate for the cancellation of their licensed pistols and reconsideration of the security provided to them.

Meanwhile, Pranav Singh's wife, Rani Devrani Singh has alleged that Umesh Kumar arrived at her residence in Roorkee's Landhora with three vehicles and created a ruckus on January 25, after which the incident of the firing happened.

Talking to reporters from inside the police van, Singh said the Khanpur MLA had attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him. "When I reacted, I was picked up. It is an injustice. I will fight against it," Singh told reporters.