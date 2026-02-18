Uttarakhand crosses historic milestone of 1 gigawatt in solar energy installation

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand has achieved a significant milestone in the field of renewable energy by surpassing 1 gigawatt (1000 megawatts) of installed solar power capacity in the state. According to the latest figures, the total installed solar capacity has exceeded approximately 1027.87 megawatts, reflecting the state’s strong commitment toward clean and green energy. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that crossing the 1 gigawatt mark in solar capacity is the result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his clear policy focus on renewable energy.

The Chief Minister said that the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) and green energy put forward by the Prime Minister has inspired Uttarakhand to transform solar energy into a mass movement. Through the coordination of Central Government schemes and proactive state initiatives, thousands of youth and local entrepreneurs have gained new self-employment opportunities. He expressed confidence that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Uttarakhand will further strengthen its position among the leading solar energy states in the country.

The cluster comprises 28 projects of 200 KW each (total 5600 KW) in village Malna, Dunda bloc in Uttarkashi district.

Schemes driving solar growth

This achievement has been made possible through various schemes and initiatives, including grid-connected rooftop solar projects, ground-mounted solar plants, solar installations on government buildings, solar pumps for the agricultural sector, solar schemes for domestic consumers, as well as commercial and industrial installations.

Breakdown of installed capacity

The total installed solar capacity in the state includes approximately 397 MW from ground-mounted projects, 241 MW under rooftop solar power plants (PM Surya Ghar), 137 MW under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, 110 MW under commercial net metering, 51 MW from captive solar power plants, 37 MW from canal-top and canal-bank projects, and 26 MW on government buildings. Currently, more than 100 MW capacity is being installed under the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, along with 30 MW under captive solar power plants and 13.5 MW on government buildings. These efforts have not only increased clean energy generation but have also contributed to reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy self-reliance, and promoting local employment generation.

UREDA's crucial contribution

The historic achievement has been significantly supported by the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA). UREDA has played a leading role in implementing solar projects across the state, raising public awareness, providing technical guidance, and ensuring effective execution of various government schemes. Continuous efforts to deliver solar solutions to remote and mountainous regions have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

Policy push for clean energy

Supportive policy frameworks, subsidy provisions, simplified approval processes, and incentives for private investment have also yielded positive results in promoting solar energy in the state. Uttarakhand is rapidly strengthening its identity as one of the leading solar energy states in India. The government has set future goals to further enhance solar capacity, promote solar solutions in remote areas, and increase public participation. This achievement marks a strong step toward sustainable development, environmental protection, and energy security.