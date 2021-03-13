Saturday, March 13, 2021
     
Uttarakhand govt to withdraw all cases related to COVID-19 guidelines' violation

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations.

India TV News Desk
Dehradun Updated on: March 13, 2021 8:21 IST
Image Source : ANI

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations. Rawat made the decision during his first cabinet meeting on Friday.

The 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, on Wednesday, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

Trivendra Singh's resigned after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership, detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, as per sources.\

(With ANI inputs)

