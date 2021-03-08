Trivendra Singh Rawat to be replaced? Uttarakhand CM to meet BJP leadership in Delhi today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

Amid reports that the BJP central leadership is mulling a change of guard in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday afternoon arrived in Delhi to meet the party bigwigs, news agency ANI reported. "He (Rawat) will meet Central BJP leaders in Delhi," the Chief Minister's Office said.

According to reports, the party on Saturday dispatched two central leaders to Uttarakhand amid indications that a section of state party leaders are unhappy with Rawat. Party's national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been meeting state party leaders to receive feedback over a variety of issues.

The development has assumed significance because of the BJP's decision to send two senior leaders to the state where assembly polls are due early next year. Raman Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam will share their feedback with senior party leaders in Delhi, based on which a decision will be taken.

Riding on pro-Modi sentiments, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 2017 elections to the 70-member state assembly. Rawat was named as its chief ministerial choice after the polls.

