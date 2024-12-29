Uttarakhand: BJP announces candidates for all 11 mayoral seats | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP announces candidates for all 11 mayoral seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP has issued the full list of candidates for the coming Uttarakhand Nikaay Chunaav or the Municipal Local Body General Elections. The party announced the names of the candidates in two parts and now the full list for all 11 mayoral seats is released. From Dehradunn, the BJP is contesting Saurabh Thapliyal, Kiran Jaiswal from Haridwar among others. Check the complete list below.

BJP Uttarakhand shared list on X

"The State Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttarakhand has given its approval to the following names for the upcoming municipal elections. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the declared candidates."

Full list of candidates

Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur.

BJP has fielded Saurabh Thapliyal for Dehradun mayor, Shambhu Paswan for Rishikesh, Anita Devi Aggrawal for Roorkee, Gajraj Singh Bisht for Haldwani and Dipak Bali for Kashipur.

Uttarakhand nikay chunaav

The State Election Commission of Uttarakhand announced the dates for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the year 2024-25. These elections will be held for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

As per the official schedule, date of receipt of nomination papers has been set from 27 December to 30 December. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on January 2. The Commission has set the voting date for January 23, 2025, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25, 2025.

As per the current inclination, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies. There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in the state out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men and 514 others.

State election commissioner Sushil Kumar said, "Around 19.5 lakh voters will elect 11 mayors and 540 corporators for nagar nigams (municipal corporations). For nagar palikas (municipal councils), 8L voters will choose 43 chairpersons and 344 members. In nagar panchayats, 3L voters will elect 46 chairpersons and 298 members." Of the 30.5L voters, 14.9 lakh are women, 15.8 lakh are men, and 514 fall under the "others" category.

(With PTI inputs)