Group of women fight over onions in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, 5 hospitalised

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Women fight over onions in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

A violent brawl was witnessed in a village in Uttar Pradesh after two women indulged into an argument over the price of onions. The incident was reported from Amroha district of the state after one woman rebuked the other for her financial condition and inability to buy onions. The brawl later snowballed into a full-fledged fight as more women joined in. Five women were later admitted to the hospital with injuries.

It all began on Wednesday morning when Neha was arguing over the price of onion from a hawker in Kalakheri village. Her neighbour, Deepti, told the hawker that Neha could not afford to buy onions and asked him not to waste his time on her.

Neha hurled abuses at Deepti and the argument became violent within no time as the families of the warring women joined in.

Neha, Deepti and three other women from both the families were injured and taken to a hospital by the police later.

Six persons from both sides were booked for the brawl. All the accused were produced in a local court, who got bail on Thursday.

The prices of onion have risen appreciably in recent days and most people are unable to buy onions which are an important part of the Indian diet.

