Follow us on Image Source : UP POLICE/TWITTER UP Police's promptness saves girl from molesters: Here's how help reached within 30 minutes

Uttar Pradesh Police's promptness saved a girl from molesters when she was onboard the 'Varanasi Janta Special' train. The matter dates back to August 7 when a few "hoodlums" were creating nuisance in coach D-2 of the 04266 'Varanasi Janta Special' train.

A fellow passenger took to Twitter to alert the police. Within minutes, the Uttar Pradesh Police responded to him, and asked the UP GRP to take immediate action, which also flagged the matter to GRP Prayagraj.

Following this, GRP Prayagraj informed that top officials have been directed to act immediately.

In a span of just half an hour, the UP GRP reached the compartment and sorted the matter.

"I thank you all, especially UP Police and SP GRP Allahabad who immediately came to the rescue. Thankyou, sir. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," the passenger, who alerted the police, said in response on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, "few passengers including women were inconvenienced by hoodlums in ‘Varanasi Janta Special‘ train. A tweet to @Uppolice by an onboard passenger was responded to immediately & @upgrp_hq reached the compartment within half an hour to sort it out."

In another tweet, the UP Police appealed people to report any emergency at 112.

"A midnight SOS tweet by an onboard passenger about a girl’s molestation in train no. 04308 was attended to by @upgrp_hq within 20 mins. The swift action was duly acknowledged by the passenger. Be a Good Samaritan & report any emergency at 112."

READ MORE: 'Mai UP 112 bula loonga': UP Police's reply to Zomato, Paytm goes viral

Latest India News