'Mai UP 112 bula loonga': UP Police's tweet reply to Zomato, Paytm goes viral

Digital payment platform Paytm and online food delivery platform Zomato recently teased Twitterati with a funny meme as a part of an outreach campaign and it gained a good response as netizens began sharing their funny take on the meme. But it was the response by the UP police's social media cell which created quite a buzz and tickled netizens.
UP police’s reply to Zomato, Paytm, ‘in UP mothers don’t say “ Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega”, Kids say “Mai UP 112 bula loonga” & We think that’s beautiful", has gained the attention of several Twitter users.
The 112 is a one-stop emergency number people can dial if they need any help anytime.
UP Police's spin to the original tweet has gone viral. It garnered over 3 lakh impressions, 2,500 retweets, and 12,400 likes.
Many other Twitter users enjoyed the moment and even indulged in friendly banter with the police department.
Here are a few interesting reactions:
This is not the first time that UP police creative tweets have created a buzz.
Earlier, UP Police had also participated in the ‘Chellam Sir’ meme fest and came up with a "24/7 solution for every family in crisis" with advisory.
Also, UP Police had replied to Swiggy who had asked Twitterati to complete a sentence by posting a tweet, to which the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police responded and turned the campaign slogan and made it its own.