'Mai UP 112 bula loonga': UP Police's tweet reply to Zomato, Paytm goes viral

Digital payment platform Paytm and online food delivery platform Zomato recently teased Twitterati with a funny meme as a part of an outreach campaign and it gained a good response as netizens began sharing their funny take on the meme. But it was the response by the UP police's social media cell which created quite a buzz and tickled netizens.

UP police’s reply to Zomato, Paytm, ‘in UP mothers don’t say “ Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega”, Kids say “Mai UP 112 bula loonga” & We think that’s beautiful", has gained the attention of several Twitter users.

The 112 is a one-stop emergency number people can dial if they need any help anytime.

UP Police's spin to the original tweet has gone viral. It garnered over 3 lakh impressions, 2,500 retweets, and 12,400 likes.

Many other Twitter users enjoyed the moment and even indulged in friendly banter with the police department.

This is not the first time that UP police creative tweets have created a buzz.

Earlier, UP Police had also participated in the ‘Chellam Sir’ meme fest and came up with a "24/7 solution for every family in crisis" with advisory.

Also, UP Police had replied to Swiggy who had asked Twitterati to complete a sentence by posting a tweet, to which the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police responded and turned the campaign slogan and made it its own.

