Uttar Pradesh: Iron Man shaped balloon triggers panic of alien invasion in Greater Noida

A gas balloon in the shape of fictional character Iron Man triggered panic among residents of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after it was let loose in the skies on Saturday. The strange flying object that resembled a robot and was spotted over Dankaur town of Greater Noida, sparked fears of an alien invasion.

But later, it turned out to be an Ironman shaped balloon filled with air, according to police.

After a while, it landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village, where a crowd had gathered to see what some of them thought was an alien.

A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch, Dankaur SHO Anil Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The balloon also got stuck in the bushes along the canal. The major reason behind the anxiety among people was the unusual shape of the balloon.

It was shaped like the Ironman (fictional superhero character) given its colour and design. This was an unusual sight so some people even though it was an alien or something like that, and were apprehensive, Pandey said.

The official said the balloon was fished out around noon and apparently it came down because it was losing its gas.

There was nothing harmful in the object but it was yet to be ascertained who floated it in the air, he added.

