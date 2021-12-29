Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
Uttar Pradesh declared 'COVID-affected state' till March 31

The state has imposed night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases from December 25 onwards. The duration of the night curfew is 11 pm to 5 am.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 29, 2021 6:47 IST
UP covid affected state
Image Source : PTI

Uttar Pradesh declared as COVID-affected state

Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as a COVID-affected state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad in an order dated December 27, said that the decision has been taken after assessing the situation.

Prasad in the order said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as COVID-affected.

The announcement will be in effect till March 31, 2022, or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier, it read.

It is pertinent to mention that the state has imposed a night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases from December 25 onwards. The duration of the night curfew is 11 pm to 5 am.

According to Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of Omicron, both of whom have recovered from the virus. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Kerala top ranking state in overall health performance, Uttar Pradesh worst: Niti Aayog

