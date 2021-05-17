Image Source : PTI UP: Two bodies spotted on Ganga bank in Ballia (Representational Image)

Two bodies were spotted on the bank of the Ganga at a village here, police said on Monday. Last week, Ballia residents had claimed that over 50 corpses were seen floating in the river in the district, triggering suspicion that these were of COVID patients. The two bodies were spotted at Maldepur village under the Phephana police station area on Sunday and their last rites were performed on Monday, area SHO Sanjay Tripathi said.

He said of the two bodies, one was half burnt.

Police have started patrolling the river here and has told villagers not to dispose of bodies in the Ganga.

Tripathi said the flood unit of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) is also patrolling the river.

"People living near the river bank in villages have been told that if anyone is facing difficulty in getting the last rites done, they can take the help of police or the district administration," Tripathi said.

