6 injured, house set ablaze in clash between two communities in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

6 injured in UP caste clash

At least six people were injured after clashes broke out between members of the Dalit and upper caste communities in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. A house was also set ablaze in the incident, which was reported from Kanpur Dehat district of the state. The police have arrested six people in connection with the case.

According to reports, the communities allegedly clashed during the 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' which was being taken out after the culmination of 'Bhim Katha' organized by members of Dalit community in Gautam Buddha park in the village outskirts on February 8.

"After the culmination of 'Bhim Katha', members of Dalit community took out 'Bhim Shobha Yatra' in the village on Thursday. Both the communities entered into an altercation after a minor youth allegedly hit the poster of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar with a stick. Both the groups also started pelting stones at each other injuring around six persons," said a police official.

Additional forces from nearby police stations and PAC were rushed to the village to control the situation. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Akbarpur.

SP Kanpur Dehat, Anurag Vatsa, said that adequate force has been deployed and strict action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident.

