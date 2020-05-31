Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to ready 1 lakh COVID-19 beds

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to ready one lakh beds for COVID-19 patients, with each of the 75 districts having dedicated beds for patients in the respective facilities. The beds in the hospitals are classified into three categories— Level 1, level 2 and level 3. While level one and two beds are for patients exhibiting mild symptoms, level three beds are meant for graver infections.

Twenty-five hospitals are also up and running to cater exclusively to level three patients.

While hospitals catering to level one patients will have facilities for oxygen support, those catering to level two patients will have a few ventilators in addition to oxygen support.

Level three hospitals will have ventilator support as well as ICU facilities for the patients, besides having provisions for dialysis.

According to officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered setting-up of testing labs in each of the 75 districts. The Chief Minister has also asked his officials to increase the daily number of tests to 10,000. “The tests will be increased to 15,000 a day by June 15 and 20,000 a day to June 20,” said officials.

The CM has also called upon local health officials to work towards readying a portable ventilator in the state itself, rather than procuring them from outside, that approximately cost Rs 12-14 lakh a unit.

(Reported by Ruchi Kumar)

