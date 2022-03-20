Autorickshaw overturns after being hit by water balloons on Holi in UP | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ ANI An overboarded autorickshaw was moving on a deserted road when some youths decided to throw water balloons on it.

Highlights A speeding autorickshaw overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat after it was hit by water-balloons

The auto rickshaw was speeding on a deserted road

Meanwhile, a man was beaten to death in UP's Unnao district during a dispute that escalated

A speeding autorickshaw overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat after it was hit by water-balloons on Holi.

A video has surfaced where it can be seen that the autorickshaw with passengers on-board overturned when it was hit by water balloons. The incident appears to have taken place on Holi in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

As seen in the video, an over-boarded autorickshaw was moving on a deserted road when some youths aimed water balloons on it. Due to over-boarding, the speeding auto got out of control and overturned on the road.

In another incident, Holi celebrations at Deoband police station came to an abrupt end when a senior police officer died of cardiac arrest. According to police sources, the 40-year-old senior sub-inspector, Inderpal Singh, suddenly collapsed while he was playing Holi with his colleagues. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, a man was beaten to death in UP's Unnao district during a dispute that escalated to such an extent that there was a fierce fight between the two sides in which one person sustained serious injuries. He was later taken to the district hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

ALSO READ | UP CM-designate Adityanath participates in 'Bhagwan Narsingh Holikotsav Shobha Yatra' in Gorakhpur

ALSO READ | 2 dead, four missing while bathing in Odisha river after Holi

Latest India News