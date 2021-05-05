Image Source : PTI Ghaziabad: 3 held for supplying used surgical gloves in market

Three people were arrested in Ghaziabad on Wednesday for allegedly supplying used surgical gloves in the market to make some quick money amid a high demand for such protective medical equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. The accused have been identified as Guddu, Azeem and Parvez, all residents of Delhi, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a factory in Tronica City area. The accused were washing and repacking the used surgical gloves before supplying them in the market, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

They rented a plot and started the recycling unit after seeing the huge demand for gloves due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Ninety-eight gunny bags containing used surgical gloves and 60 containing washed gloves were seized during the raid at the factory. As many as 800 packing boxes, three washing machines, one dryer and some chemicals were also seized, Raja said.

The accused told police that they bought the used surgical gloves from hospitals for supplying them in the market after recycling. A case has been filed against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Action will also be initiated against the plot owner, Jai Pal Singh, if it is found that he had rented out his plot to the accused knowing about their unlawful activities, Raja said.

