Good news! 1 out of every 5 US student visas were issued in India last year: US envoy Garcetti

One out of every five US student visas was issued in India in 2022, which is more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday. The US Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide on Wednesday with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Speaking on the occasion, Garcetti said, "More Indians come to the United States as students than from any other country in the world. One out of every five student visas was issued right here in India in 2022 which is, by the way, more than the proportion of the Indian population in the world. Indians have not only pursued an education in the US but for decades have shown excellence. We are on track to process the highest number of visa applications for students in our history."

The ambassador said that they will be making more visa appointments available for students this year than ever. "In the coming weeks, we will be releasing tens of thousands of student visa appointments for July and August," he added.

US Mission in India issued more than 1,25,000 student visas

According to figures shared by the embassy, the US Mission in India issued more than 1,25,000 student visas, which is a record-breaking number. In 2022, Indians were issued the highest numbers of H&L employment visas (65 per cent) and F1 student visas (17.5 per cent) worldwide. Last year, more than 1.2 million people from India visited the US, making Indians one of the largest groups of international visitors to the US.

“Student exchange is at the heart of US-India relations, and with good reason. A US education provides students with a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding. That's why we are here today, to encourage these opportunities for as many Indian students as possible.”

All students interested in studying in the United States should contact EducationUSA, the American government-sponsored advising service. EducationUSA offers credible and comprehensive information regarding admissions and visas in the United States. The agency has eight advising centres across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or connect with EducationUSA via their Facebook and Instagram handles to learn more.

