US-India trade deal will elevate strategic partnership, spur growth in economy: Here’s who said what

New Delhi:

From Union Minister Amit Shah to EAM S Jaishankar, various political leaders hailed the announcement by US President Donald Trump on India-US trade deal and said it will elevate strategic partnership and spur growth in economy of the country. India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, President Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

Big day for India-US relations: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the US-India trade deal will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth. In a post on X late Monday, Shah said the deal will greatly benefit both nations and their people, with business between India and the US set to flourish further.

"A big day for India-US relations as the trade deal has been locked with a significantly reduced tariff of 18 per cent, paving the way for stronger trade ties and mutual growth," he said.

India-US trade agreement will open up huge opportunities: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the India-US trade agreement will open up huge opportunities for domestic farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers and promote Make in India initiative.

Goyal said it will help India get technology from the US. "This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world," Goyal said in a post on social media.

He added that the development reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity.

"Both India and US are natural allies and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and US," he added.

Jaishankar says trade deal will spur growth in economy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade agreement, saying it will spur growth in both economies and strengthen the country's 'Make in India' endeavours.

Nitin Nabin calls progress in India-US relations commendable

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has hailed the India-US trade agreement, saying it would provide new momentum to the Indian economy and give new impetus to the country's goal of attaining a developed status.

Taking to X, Nabin said, "This new progress in India-US relations is commendable. The strengthening of relations between India and the United States, two of the world's most powerful democracies, will have a very positive and far-reaching impact." "This decision will provide new momentum to the progress of the Indian economy. It will also give new energy to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives," he said.