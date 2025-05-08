US demands immediate de-escalation in calls with S Jaishankar, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif During a call with U.S. Secretary of State, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for India and Pakistan to work closely together to de-escalate their conflict.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply following India's launch of Operation Sindoor, a counterattack in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On the evening of May 8, Pakistan retaliated by targeting several Indian cities with missiles and drones. In response, the Indian Armed Forces struck back decisively. Amid this rising conflict, U.S. Secretary of State has called for an immediate de-escalation during discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reported that Secretary Marco Rubio spoke with Minister Jaishankar, underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation and expressing the United States' support for direct dialogue between the two nations. He also encouraged ongoing communication efforts to reduce tensions. Additionally, the Secretary extended his condolences regarding the tragic attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperating with India in the fight against terrorism.