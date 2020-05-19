Image Source : ANI UP Police registers FIR against Priyanka Gandhi's PA, state Congress president

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu after they staged a sit-in protest at the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area on Tuesday after the buses they had arranged to bring back migrant workers from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, was not allowed to enter Uttar Pradesg, news agency ANI reported.

He was later removed from spot, the report said.

"As per MHA guidelines you need to apply for permission for inter-state bus movement after which pass is issued&permission is granted. They hadn't applied and didn't have pass. So they were not allowed to enter. He hasn't been arrested, said SP rural (west), Agra (UP), Ravi Kumar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has, reportedly, released data of vehicles provided by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to ferry migrant labourers

According to the data, fitness of 79 vehicles has expired, insurance of 140 vehicles is due, while, insurance and fitness both are due for 78 vehicles.

