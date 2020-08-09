UP Police Special Task Force guns down history-sheeter Rakesh Pandey

Image Source : INDIA TV UP Polic Special Task Force guns down history-sheeter Rakesh Pandey

A well known ciminal and the accused in the murder of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, Hanuman Pandey alias Rakesh Pandey, has been shot dead in an encounter in Lucknow. The operation was reportedly carried out by the Special Task Force of UP Police. Pandey was a close aide to MLA Mukhtar Ansari and recently gunned down criminal Munna Bajrangi.

The encounter took place in Sarojni Nagar area of Lucknow earlier this morning.

Note that after the murder of Munna Bajrangi, Rakesh Pandey had become an important part of the Mukhtar Ansari gang. Rakesh Pandey was also accused in the murder of contractor Ajay Prakash Singh alias Munna Singh and others in Mau. On top of that, as many as 10 cases are registered under various sections in Rae Bareli, Ghazipur and Mau including the capital Lucknow.

