Law and order in UP has improved, says NCRB data

Despite the opposition campaign against the Yogi Adityanath government on the law-and-order issue, the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states that the crime situation in the state has improved. The NCRB data says that UP has witnessed a sharp reduction of 45.43 percent in rape cases and has the lowest figures of crimes against women compared to the 21 major states of the country.

This has played an important role in changing the image and perception of Uttar Pradesh globally and re-establishing its identity.

According to an official release, the state has seen a significant fall in the number of rape cases from 3419 cases in 2016 to 2317 cases in the year 2020.

The UP government has also recorded the highest conviction rate in the cases of crimes against women and cyber-crime in the country, says the report by NCRB.

Uttar Pradesh has taken several steps to check crime against women which include anti-Romeo squads, UP-122 India App, night security cover scheme, women helpdesks, and pink booths.

A total of 25,895 criminals have been sent behind bars till the year 2019.

Despite being the most populous state, UP has also seen a reduction in cases of murder.

With a density of 690 persons per square km, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a sharp decline of 19.80 percent from the year 2016 to 2020, in cases of murder.

Murder cases registered a reduction of 5.9 percent in 2017. As many as 28,653 killings were recorded in 2017, down from 30,450 in 2016, the NCRB report said.

According to the report, the rate of murder cases in UP in 2016 was 2.2 cases per one lakh population, while the year 2017 recorded 1.9 cases of murder per one lakh population.

The year 2018 recorded 1.8 and the years 2019 and 2020 recorded 1.7 and 1.6 murder cases per one lakh population, respectively.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been working overtime to ensure the safety, security, empowerment, and all-around welfare of women as well as applying a break over crimes against them have been one among the top priorities of the government.

The government has ensured stringent law-enforcement, administrative, legal, and pro-women mass-awareness efforts. These efforts in the past four years have borne out positive results, and the system succeeded in containing crimes while improving safety and security situations.

