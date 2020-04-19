UP CM asks district magistrates to take decision on giving exemptions from Apr 20

Putting the onus on district magistrates to give certain exemptions during the lockdown from April 20, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said they should take a decision and inform the state government in this regard. In a statement issued here by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath said, "All district magistrates should decide at the local-level after seeing the circumstances to give exemption in certain activities during the lockdown, and then inform the state government in this regard."

"The district magistrates of 19 sensitive districts, where there are 10 or more COVID-19 cases, should also take a decision on the basis of 'sajagtaa' (alertness) and 'satarktaa' (carefulness). However, this decision will not be implemented in the hotspot areas," he said.

The chief minister said healthcare services, sanitisation services and doorstep delivery will be allowed in the hotspot areas. Barring these, other activities will not be permitted.

He also said the lockdown will be fully implemented till its entire duration, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Adityanath issued the directives through video conference with the district magistrates of the state.

"Social distancing and lockdown norms should not be violated. The decision to give exemption to certain industrial activities should be taken in mutual consultation of the district magistrates, divisional commissioners, DIGs, IGs, ADGs, SPs, SSPs and officials of the district industry centre," he said in the statement.

The chief minister also said "crowd and situation of anarchy should not be allowed to take place".

Action should be ensured at the local-level for construction of expressway and highways, he said.

"The farmers should get the minimum support price for their crops. Apart from purchasing crops at the purchase centres, arrangements should be made to purchase crops from their fields. Apart from the hotspots, massive sanitisation should be undertaken at all the places," he said.

Adityanath said it should be ensured that migrant labourers reach their homes.

"They have completed the duration of quarantine, but even then they should be placed under home quarantine. Different teams should be formed at the district level, the teams should be given specific responsibility and their effective monitoring be done. Fodder for stray cattle should also be made," he said.

Referring to the nearly 8,000 students of the state who were studying in Kota, he said these students have been brought back to the state.

"All of them are placed under home quarantine. Provisions have been made to keep an eye over the movement of an outsider. This work should be done with the help of volunteers in villages. These volunteers can be from Yuvak Mangal Dal, NCC, NSS, village watchman and Nehru Yuva Kendras," he said.

The chief minister also issued directives to ensure that there is no laxity in social distancing.

"Ramzan is beginning on April 23. Communication should be done to clerics, and efforts should be made to ensure that crowding is not allowed to happen. All the religious activities should be done from home itself," he said.

