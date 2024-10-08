UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrates BJP's historic victory in Haryana assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated workers, officials, and esteemed voters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their historic victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. In a statement, he emphasised that this win is a significant step towards realizing the vision of a "developed Haryana-developed India."

Adityanath attributed the success to the welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the competent leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and the robust support of the BJP's double-engine government. He highlighted that the people of Haryana have placed their trust in the party, marking a strong endorsement of its initiatives and governance.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the citizens of Haryana for granting the BJP another opportunity to serve, underscoring the party's commitment to prioritizing the nation above all. "This victory reflects the people's faith in our vision and policies, and we will continue to work towards the betterment of Haryana and India as a whole," he stated.

Adityanath's remarks come in the wake of the BJP's impressive performance in the elections, solidifying its position in Haryana and reaffirming the party's influence in the region. The victory is seen as a testament to the party's ongoing efforts to drive development and welfare across the state