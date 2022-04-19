Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
  4. UP: 6 killed as bus carrying wedding guests collides head-on with Bolero

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2022 7:14 IST
  • The accident occurred late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district
  • The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment
  • The Bolero was smashed as the bus overturned

At least six people were killed, while more than 10 were injured when a roadways bus and Bolero collided head-on late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment, where the condition of two is said to be critical.

According to the details, the accident occurred while the bus was returning from Gorakhpur to Deoria ferrying passengers from a wedding function.

The Bolero was smashed as the bus overturned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide adequate relief to the victims and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

(With inputs from IANS)

