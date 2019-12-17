UNSC to discuss Kashmir behind closed doors at China’s request: report

A file photo of UNSC

The United Nations Security Council will on Tuesday hold a closed-door meeting to discuss the situation in Kashmir, apparently at the request of Pakistan’s ally China. This is the first time since August that the Security Council will deliberate on Kashmir at China’s behest.

In a letter written to the Security Council on Dec 12, Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had expressed concern over the escalating situation in Kashmir, as per a report in Reuters.

Reuters claims to have seen a letter from China calling for a meeting on Kashmir. “In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan and request a briefing of the council,” the official communication from Beijing to UN reportedly stated.

A close ally of Pakistan, China submitted a request only after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a very hostile letter complaining about India to the UNSC.

Islamabad, which has been perpetually paranoid about India, complained that New Delhi was taking aggressive measures against Pakistan.

Among the UNSC permanent members, France and UK, and non-permanent members Germany and Poland have shown no keen interest in holding another discussion on Kashmir, sources told news agency IANS.

The discussion on Kashmir was relevant in August but now that the valley is back to its routine with most of the services restored, there is not much relevance, a source told IANS.

