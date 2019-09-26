Image Source : FILE Unnao case: Court records statements of two witnesses

A Delhi court on Thursday recorded statements of two witnesses in a case related to the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, recorded the statement of a police official -- who had registered the FIR against the victim's father-- and another person, a lawyer related to the case said.

The court will further hear the matter on Friday.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. The court had also framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, in the rape case.

The rape survivor's father was arrested on April 3, 2018 in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in the judicial custody six days later.

