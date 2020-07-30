Image Source : FILE PHOTO In Unlock 3.0, Kolkata flight operations to remain suspended on these days of state lockdown

As India moves into the third phase of COVID-19 Unlock, new guidelines are being issued by administrations across the country. West Bengal authorities have notified that the flight operations in the state would remain suspended on select days on which lockdown has been announced. These dates are -- 5th August, 8th August, 16th August, 17th August, 23rd August, 24th August and 31st August 2020.

Passengers are requested to contact concerned Airline for changes in flight schedule.

Unlock 3 guidelines were issued by the Central goernment yesterday. According to the guidelines Schools, Metros and Cinema Halls across the country will remain shut for another month as the coronavirus pandemic has infected over 1.5 million Indians. Several relaxations have been given in the country and Gyms and Yoga classes are all set to resume after a period of over 4 months from August 5.

