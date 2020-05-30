UNLOCK 1: Schools, colleges to open

Image Source : FILE FILE

Even as the government has extended lockdown till June 30, it has called it "Unlock 1", which means phased-reopening of areas outside containment zones. Opening of schools and colleges is one of the major decisions taken by the government this time. The new guidelines issued by the government have three different phases in Unlock 1'.

The opening of schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions, etc will be opened after consultations with states and union territories, the notification from the MHA stated. The relaxation falls in Phase II. The order further mentioned that state governments and UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institutional level with parents and other stakeholders. "Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will prepare SOP for these institutions," it said.

Relaxations in Phase I, outside containment zones, include the opening of religious places of worship for the public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8. Among those that continue to remain prohibited are:

International travel of passengers

Operation of metro

Cinema halls

Gyms

Swimming pools

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums

Assembly halls

Social/politica/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ and other large congregations.

