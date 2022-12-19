Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Demoralising the armed force...': Union Minister Piyush Goyal slams Opposition for disrupting Parliament

Union Minister Piyush Goyal slams the opposition for disrupting the parliament over India-China Clash. On Monday, while addressing the parliament, he said that the misbehaviour of the opposition shows a complete lack of in the Army which is demoralising the armed force.

"It shows their complete lack of in Army which is demoralising the armed force. It's in the best interest of the country that sensitive matters of security & to uphold democratic values & functioning of Parliament, Opposition should allow smooth functioning of Parliament" said Piyush Goyal in the parliament.

Alleging Rahul Gandhi for casting aspersions on Army, Goyal Said "Defence minister already made a detailed statement in Rajya Sabha, after which, we would've expected Opposition, particularly Cong to respect our Army, jawans at the border & their commitment towards the nation. Rahul Gandhi continues to cast aspersions on Army"

Further, he said "In Rajya Sabha today we witnessed the frustration and complete lack of decorum from Opposition parties. Their frustration reached a level where they don't believe in any rules/regulations in the functioning of Parliament" Union Minister Piyush Goyal stressed over the misbehaviour of the opposition.

"They are even denying rulings/observations of the Chair. Unfortunately, the Opposition is behaving as an obstructionist and destructive. On sensitive issues, past practices also are that discussion doesn't take place" said Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Discussing the India-China Clash, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said "They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House."

Earlier, the notice to hold a discussion on the India-China border clash was disallowed, as a result, the Joint Opposition stage walkout from Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session Live update: China is encroaching our land yet no discussion, says Kharge

Also Read | Centre seeks Parliament nod on two bills on inclusion of ST communities in states' list

Latest India News