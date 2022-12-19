Monday, December 19, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Parliament Winter Session Live update: Congress MP gives Suspension of Business Notice for China border issue
Live now

Parliament Winter Session Live update: Congress MP gives Suspension of Business Notice for China border issue

Both the Houses are likely to see uproar over the demand for a detailed discussion of clash between Chinese troops and Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2022 10:23 IST
Winter Session underway
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE Winter Session underway

Parliament Winter Session live update: The 10th working day of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament will start at 11 am on Monday. On Friday both the Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar over India-China troops clash in Tawang Sector, Arunachal Pradesh as Opposition was adamant on their demand for conducting a detailed discussion on the border issue. Notwithstanding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reply on the India-China border issue, the Opposition staged a walkout in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Singh briefed Parliament on the clash between Indian Army and Chinese troops. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session update

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 19, 2022 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Jebi Mather gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China

    Congress MP Jebi Mather gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss border situation with China

    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss grant of 'special status' to Bihar

    RJD MP Manoj Jha gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the grant of 'special status' to Bihar.

  • Dec 19, 2022 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 in RS today

    Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022 in RS today to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services of FY 2022-2023, as passed by Lok Sabha, for consideration and returned.

  • Dec 19, 2022 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Finance Minister to move Appropriation(No.4)Bill, 2022 in RS today

    Finance Minister to move Appropriation(No.4)Bill, 2022 in RS today to provide for authorization of appropriation of money out of consolidated fund to meet amount spent on certain services during FY ending 31.03.20, in excess of amounts granted for them, as passed by LS for consideration and returned.

  • Dec 19, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BJP MP Vivek Thakur gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss need to amend Juvenile Justice Act

    BJP MP Vivek Thakur gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to amend Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. in the wake of heinous crimes being committed by juveniles in the country.

  • Dec 19, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.

  • Dec 19, 2022 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss border issue with China

    Congress MP Pramod Tiwari gave Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the border issue with China.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News