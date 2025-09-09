Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launches 7th edition of 'Challenges to Internal Security of India' book Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the seventh edition of “Challenges to Internal Security of India”, praising its national significance and urging youth to engage with the book to understand critical security issues.

New Delhi:

The Union Minister for Energy and Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday inaugurated the seventh edition of the book “Challenges to Internal Security of India” at Hansraj College, Delhi University. The book, authored by former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand and currently the Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana, Rai Sonipat, Ashok Kumar, delves into crucial issues surrounding India's national security.

Minister Khattar praises book's national significance

Manohar Lal Khattar lauded the book, describing it as essential from the perspective of national importance. He emphasised that India's internal security is influenced by multiple dimensions, and the book will serve as a guide for students, aspirants of administrative services, and policymakers. He also pointed out that the subject matter of internal security is not confined to India alone but holds both national and international significance.

Furthermore, Khattar stressed the importance of public awareness about internal security. He highlighted that ordinary citizens must stay vigilant, as the government alone cannot combat critical issues such as terrorism, Naxalism, drug trafficking, and illegal infiltration.

Progress in tackling security challenges

The Union Minister also noted the government's success in addressing challenges such as terrorism in Kashmir, Naxalism, and insurgency in the northeastern states. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from the Red Fort, where he highlighted the issue of illegal infiltration, underscoring its impact on national security and development.

“Though these issues are not merely administrative challenges, they are closely linked to our country's security and growth. I believe that these efforts will help India overcome these problems,” Khattar remarked.

However, the Minister also acknowledged that the government's or the police's efforts alone would not be sufficient to address these challenges. He stressed that society as a whole needed to be involved in safeguarding national security.

A call to action for youth

Khattar urged the youth of the country to look beyond the book as merely an academic resource. “I encourage young people to read this book not just for exam purposes, but to understand the issues surrounding the country’s security. Broaden your perspective and adopt discipline and responsibility in your life,” he said. The Minister also paid tribute by garlanding the statues of Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hansraj during the event.

Author's perspective on the book

The author, Ashok Kumar, shared his thoughts on the book, explaining that it addresses pressing issues such as Kashmir, Naxalism, and terrorism. He stated that national security cannot be the sole responsibility of the police or the armed forces. "The book has gained immense popularity, becoming the number one book for UPSC aspirants and widely discussed in academic circles. Many have started using sections of the book as part of their study material," Kumar said.

Kumar further emphasised that each edition of the book has aimed to introduce fresh and relevant content. The seventh edition, in particular, is noteworthy as it ties the subject matter to current events, making it more timely and pertinent to contemporary security challenges.

Prominent figures attend the event

The event saw the presence of several distinguished individuals, with Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner (Crime) of Delhi Police, delivering the keynote address. Drawing from his practical experiences, Srivastava shed light on the evolving nature of security. The event was also attended by Lalit Singh, Managing Director of McGraw-Hill India, Prof. (Dr.) Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, former DGP of Haryana Manoj Yadav, former IPS officer of RPF Uttarakhand S.K. Bhagat, former DG of Namami Gange Shri Ashok, former IG of BSF S.P. Singh, IPS officer Dr. Rajesh Mohan, Dr. Prabhansu Ojha, along with a large number of scholars, academicians, police officers, and students.