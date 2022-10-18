"No vacancy" for prime minister post, Modi will become PM again in 2024 polls: Union Minister

Follow us on Image Source : AP As BJP is silent on the candidature of PM post for 2024 Lok Sabha election, it seems Narendra Modi will run for the third term

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Giving a hint that Narendra Modi will be NDA’s face for the PM post in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s ally Apna Dal Sonelal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Monday said that Modi will become PM again in 2024.

There is "no vacancy" for the post of prime minister as opposition is "out of the race" and Narendra Modi will become PM again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, she asserted here.

"Her party (Apna Dal-Sonelal) has contested four elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and got good results. 2024 elections are near and the opposition is out of the race and we are going to form a government again at the Centre," Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said while replying to a question here.

"There is no vacancy for the post of PM. This post is for Narendra Modi," she stressed. The minister said for ensuring justice to the backward community, a separate ministry should be constituted as there was burden on courts and a shortage of judges.

Who bats for Modi’s name for PM post

Though, BJP has not officially declared name of the PM candidate from the party but during valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP Morchas in Patna on July 31, former party president and Home Minister Amit Shah had declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the PM candidate of BJP once again and will head the election campaign across the country.

At the same event in Patna, speaking to news agency ANI, BJP general secretary Arun Singh also said that the 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be the Prime Minister of the country again.

Meanwhile, addressing the public event Patel said for judicial service, a separate examination commission should be constituted. She said, "In every district, export promotion committees are being constituted," and hence all districts across the country will now be able to become export hubs and products made under the 'one district and one product' scheme could be sent to markets all over the world.

For Nagar Nigam polls, scheduled later this year in the state, Patel said her party is making preparations at its level.

