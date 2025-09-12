Unidentified Russian cybercriminals hack India TV YouTube Channel; over 2 lakh videos deleted Unidentified entities suspected to be of Russia hacked the India TV YouTube channel and deleted more than two lakh videos, once again highlighting the growing threat of cybercriminals in the country.

New Delhi:

India TV, one of the nation's leading Hindi news broadcasters, has confirmed that its official YouTube channel was hacked by unidentified entities suspected to be of Russian origin, leading to the deletion of over 2 lakh videos from its archives and disrupting its YouTube live feed.

This alarming incident has taken place at a time when Indian institutions and media platforms are increasingly under attack from cyber criminals and enemies of India.

India TV CEO condemns hacking

Managing Director and CEO of India TV, Ritu Dhawan, condemned the incident, asserting that the news outlet is committed to providing authentic and timely news.

"Our YouTube channel has recently faced a major cyber-attack. This is not an attack on our channel, but an attempt to weaken the important pillars of free and independent journalism. We strongly condemn such attempts, which are being undertaken to silence our media and undermine our democratic values. Our teams are working closely with YouTube and cybersecurity authorities to restore our deleted content and enhance our protective measures. We remain committed to continue to deliver authentic, accurate, and timely news and views to our vast audience without any disruption on our other relevant assets," she said.

Increasing cyberattacks in India

Today, the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat. India is a peace-loving nation, but there are cybercriminals who do not want India to emerge as a global power. There have been continued threats to India’s digital and institutional security.

Over the past few years, India has been at the center of such cyberattacks, with its media, institutions, government assets and digital infrastructure becoming frequent targets. These repeated attempts highlight the challenges from anti-Indian forces seeking to disrupt stability and weaken trust in the system that has guided India’s growing global influence and strengthened its strong democratic ethos.

