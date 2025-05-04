Ullu App issues apology to Bajrang Dal, all episodes of 'House Arrest' taken off-air With the controversy around a clip from the show getting intensified, the app has also taken down all episodes of "House Arrest".

Mumbai:

In connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding the show House Arrest on the Ullu app, Bajrang Dal had filed a complaint. As the dispute intensified, Ullu has taken all episodes of House Arrest off-air and has issued a formal written apology to Bajrang Dal.

The Ullu app, which has been facing quite some backlash over the past few days for its show "House Arrest" hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, has now issued a formal apology to the Bajrang Dal. With the controversy around a clip from the show getting intensified, the app has also taken down all episodes of "House Arrest". A dispute erupted around the show over its sexually explicit content, drawing sharp critic from political leaders and on social media.

In the video that went viral, Ajaz Khan is seen putting pressure on women contestants to perform intimate acts on camera. The footage, which also features Khan asking probing and vulgar personal questions, appears to visibly discomfort some participants.

NCW summons Ullu app CEO

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Ajaz Khan, condemning the show for its objectionable content.

"Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent," the commission posted on X.

Agarwal and Khan—who has previously appeared in minor roles in films like Raktcharitra and several TV shows—have been directed to appear before the commission on May 9.

Netizens react

On social media, the controversy continues to spark heated responses. Many users condemned Khan and the platform for normalising vulgarity under the guise of entertainment.

"Ajaz Khan & Ullu app are both repeat offenders. Why is there no censorship on such vulgar OTT shows? Thought porn sites were banned in India," one user wrote.

"Isn't this vulgarity? #Latent got banned as it was a dark comedy show. Ooh, the vulgar shows cannot be banned, right? Ajaz Khan is openly promoting this on his new show," another post read.

"This show is not only disgusting but beyond the definition of vulgar. The host Ajaz Khan, is crossing boundaries. It's the cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show asap," said another user.

Founded in 2018, the Ullu app is known for streaming bold and adult-themed web series, films, and reality content.