UKSSSC paper leak: Uttarakhand government forms SIT headed by former high court judge to probe case Complaints related to the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission examination will be investigated by an SIT, under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government has decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a retired High Court judge to probe the recent paper leak case that sparked widespread protests by young people across the state. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan announced on Wednesday that the government had formed the SIT on September 21 to investigate the leak of a portion of the question paper of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination.

Transparency and fairness in exams

Speaking to the media, Bardhan said the state government considers transparency, fairness, and the interests of candidates as its top priorities. In this context, the complaints that surfaced during the examination held last Sunday will be investigated by the SIT, which will be headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police. The SIT’s jurisdiction will extend across the entire state.

Supervision by retired high court judge

To ensure impartiality, the investigation will be monitored by a retired judge of the High Court. The retired judge, along with the SIT, will visit different districts, where any individual can share information or evidence related to the examination. The probe will be completed within one month, Bardhan said. Until then, the UKSSSC will not take any further action related to the examination.

Focus on accountability and prevention

The Chief Secretary also stressed that strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the SIT investigation. The government will also implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Special attention will be paid to the examination centre in Haridwar, which has been at the centre of controversy, and anyone found negligent there will face stern action.

“The interests of students are paramount for the government,” Bardhan said, adding that it is equally important to maintain the trust of candidates and the public in the examination system.