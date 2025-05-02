UGC forms fact-finding panel to probe Nepalese students’ suicide cases at KIIT in Bhubaneswar The UGC panel has been asked to submit the fact-finding report within 10 days. The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday formed a fact-finding committee to look into consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar. The UGC in a statement said that the panel was constituted after a 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room.

"UGC has constituted a Fact-Finding Committee under the Chairmanship of Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Former VC, IGNOU to look into the students’ suicide cases at KIIT, Bhubaneswar and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future,” said UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.

The panel has been asked to submit the fact-finding report within 10 days. The incident comes after the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16.

Earlier in the day, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) expressed grief over the demise of a student from Nepal, who was found dead inside her hostel room.

"We deeply mourn for the untimely demise of our beloved student, Ms. Prisha Sah. Today, all senior functionaries of KIIT gathered, expressed their heartfelt condolences and stand in solidarity with her family, friends, and the student community," the official handle of KIIT posted on X.

Following the death of a Nepali student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi expressed condolences and said that they were coordinating with India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Odisha government, police and the university for a "thorough investigation."

Sharing a post on X, the Nepal Embassy wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.