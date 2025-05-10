Udhampur, Srinagar firing stopped, 5-6 drones neutralised by Indian Army and IAF The firing in Udhampur and Srinagar has been stopped, and 5-6 drones have been neutralised by the Indian Army and the IAF.

New Delhi:

A ceasefire came into effect between India and Pakistan after 5 pm, and Pakistan broke it after a few hours. Violating the ceasefire, Pakistan once again started attacking India. Recently, Pakistani drones have been seen on the Kutch border of Gujarat. So far, Pakistani drones have been seen in Udhampur, Nausher, Rajouri, Poonch, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Budgam.

According to sources, the firing in Udhampur and Srinagar has been stopped, and 5-6 drones have been neutralised by the Indian Army and the IAF. However, continuous drones are coming from the LoC in Rajouri.

According to an army official source statement, there's no blast in Srinagar and no firing along the LoC now; it happened earlier. Drones came in; however, they will confirm status after some time.

Pakistan also targeted Gujarat in its attack. There were reports of Pakistani drone attacks in Kutch-Bhuj and surrounding areas. A suspected Pakistani drone was also recovered from Kutch, which was captured by the Indian Air Force. No civilian casualties or major damage have been confirmed yet. On behalf of the Indian Army, Colonel Sophia Qureshi said in a press briefing at 10:30 am today that Pakistan attacked Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, Pathankot in Punjab, and Adampur and Bhuj airbase in Gujarat with high-speed missiles, in which we have suffered damage. Pakistan also tried to carry out drone attacks in Bhuj, which were foiled by the Indian Army. At the same time, Pakistani drone activities have been reported in Jamnagar.

Security forces have increased patrolling and surveillance in coastal and border areas, especially Halar Beach (close to the Pakistan border). While 8 flights (4 arrivals, 4 departures) were cancelled at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad due to military exercises in the airspace. Meanwhile, civilian flights from Rajkot airport have also been suspended for 3 days.