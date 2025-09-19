UAPA tribunal upholds ban on JKIM, cites threat to India’s sovereignty The tribunal relied on a wide range of evidence, including FIRs, intelligence inputs, testimonies from Jammu and Kashmir officials, social media content, and documents obtained from JKIM’s own outlets.

New Delhi:

A tribunal constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and headed by Delhi High Court judge Justice Sachin Datta has upheld the Centre’s decision to ban the Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM). Declaring it an “unlawful association,” the tribunal said there was ample justification for the government’s March 11, notification imposing the ban.

Evidence against JKIM

The tribunal cited extensive evidence, including FIRs, intelligence reports, testimonies from Jammu and Kashmir officials, social media content, and materials recovered from JKIM’s own platforms. It found that the organisation was involved in separatist activities and maintained links with “inimical elements across the border.” Justice Datta noted that the group’s operations posed a direct threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Defence and religious concerns addressed

JKIM’s defence, the tribunal observed, lacked credibility and failed to counter the government’s claims with any substantive evidence. Its counsel had argued that upholding the ban might affect the religious activities of chairman Masroor Abbas Ansari and other members. Responding to this, the tribunal recorded the government’s assurance that personal religious practices are not impacted under UAPA. It was also noted that Ansari had recently led Moharram processions with official permission, showing that legitimate religious activities would remain unaffected despite the ban.

Final ruling

After several hearings and a detailed examination of evidence, the tribunal confirmed the ban on JKIM, stating that the group’s activities significantly undermined India’s unity. With this ruling, JKIM now stands officially listed as an unlawful association under UAPA, reinforcing the Centre’s stance against groups engaged in separatism and radicalisation.