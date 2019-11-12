Image Source : PTI Two terrorists, including woman, arrested in Punjab

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to revive terrorism in the state, officials said. They were planning targeted killings of Hindu leaders, police sources said. The woman has been identified as Surinder Kaur, who was working as a nurse in a private hospital in the Ludhiana city.

Her male accomplice has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who was earlier working in Dubai. They came in contact through social networking sites and were Facebook friends.

The Cyber Crime Cell was keeping tabs on their activities for over a month.

Investigations said the duo was given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab and they received foreign funds too.

