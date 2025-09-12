Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh, exchange of gunfire underway Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said the search operation is underway, and intermittent firing is still ongoing.

Raipur:

At least two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. During the search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered. Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav said search operation is underway and intermittent exchange of firing is still going on.

A gun battle started in a forest

The gun battle took place in the morning in a forest of the south-west region of the district, bordering Telangana, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Bodies of two Naxalites recovered

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites, weapons, including a .303 rifle, and explosives were recovered from the encounter site, he said.



On Thursday, ten Naxalites, including Central Committee Member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Modem Balakrishna, were killed in an encounter in the state’s Gariaband district. Balakrishna carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head.

243 Naxals have been killed in Chhattisgarh so far

With the latest success, 243 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. Of them, 214 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband, which is a part of the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

Also Read:

Naxal leader Modem Balakrishna among 10 Naxalites neutralised in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband