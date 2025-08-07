Two bullet shells found in searches at Red Fort days before Independence Day celebration The recovery comes just days after two police constables were suspended over a security breach at the Red Fort.

New Delhi:

Two old bullet shells were recovered during searches conducted at the Red Fort in New Delhi just a week before the Independence Day celebration, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his speech. Police sources said the two cartridges appeared damaged and have been sent for forensic examination.

In addition to this, a circuit board was also found, which also appears to be old. It is suspected that the board may have been used in a lighting setup during an earlier event.

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR in this connection, and further investigation is underway.

Red Fort security lapse

Seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, have been suspended for negligence during a routine security drill at the Red Fort, according to officials cited by ANI. As part of the exercise, a dummy bomb was planted on the premises by a special cell team. However, the security personnel on duty failed to detect it, leading to swift disciplinary action.

The Delhi Police regularly carry out such drills as part of preparations for Independence Day celebrations. The recent suspensions were intended to reinforce strict vigilance ahead of the high-security occasion.

In a separate incident, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested five Bangladeshi nationals, who were trying to enter the Red Fort premises forcibly. All the accused are illegal immigrants and have been working as labourers in the national capital. The age of all of them is around 20-25 years.

The Police have recovered some Bangladeshi documents from them. They are currently being interrogated.