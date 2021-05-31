Image Source : AP/FILE 'Strive to comply with applicable laws in India', Twitter says amid row with govt

Hours after the Delhi High Court's observation, Twitter on Monday said that the platform strives to comply with applicable laws in India. Earlier, Twitter has criticised the new IT rules and regulations, saying they "inhibit free, open public conversation".

Meanwhile, the Centre has alleged that Twitter refused to comply with new digital rules requiring identification of the originator of a flagged message and appointing redressal officers and the purported commitment of the US-based firm to India not only sounds hollow but completely self-serving.

"Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," a Twitter Spokesperson said in a fresh statement today.

Under the new digital rules, social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter have been asked to identify within 36 hours the originator of a flagged message as well as conduct additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

During a hearing in the Delhi High Court today, Twitter had claimed that it has complied with the rules and appointed a resident grievance officer, the central government disputed the claim.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Centre and social media platform Twitter seeking their stand on a plea by a lawyer, Amit Acharya, claiming non-compliance of the rules by it. The court said that Twitter has to comply with the new Information Technology Rules for digital media if they have not been stayed.

