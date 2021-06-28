J&K a separate country, Ladakh is China's territory: Twitter again shows distorted map of India on its website

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER J&K a separate country, Leh is China's territory: Twitter again shows distorted map of India

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has once again shown a distorted map of India on its website. The map shows Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh detached from India.

The distorted map has been added by the social media platform under the career section on its website. The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section shows Jammu & Kashmir as a separate county and Leh as a part of China.

This is not the first time that when Twitter has shown the wrong map of India. Earlier in October 2020, Twitter had labelled the Indian territory of Leh in Ladakh as part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The Indian government had issued a warning to the US-based platform over misrepresentation of India's map. The government had siad that such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary.

